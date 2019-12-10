It was 10 years ago today, Dec. 10, 2009, that Brian Kelly was officially introduced as Notre Dame’s new football head coach.

Following the announcement of Kelly predecessor Charlie Weis’ firing on Nov. 30, second-year Fighting Irish director of athletics Jack Swarbrick went “underground,” as he described it, and landed the consensus 2009 National Coach of the Year in the 48-year-old Kelly, who had just guided the University of Cincinnati to a 12-0 regular season.

Furthermore, the Bearcats were one second away — a 46-yard field goal by Texas’ Hunter Lawrence as time expired to defeat Nebraska in the Big 12 title game, 13-12 — from playing Alabama for the national title.