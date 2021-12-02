Lou Holtz on Brian Kelly to LSU: ‘You don’t go to Notre Dame for the money’

One of the most successful coaches in Notre Dame football history was not satisfied with the decision of someone who can be identified by the same descriptor. Lou Holtz, the last coach to win a national championship at Notre Dame in 1988, sounded off on Brian Kelly, Notre Dame’s all-time leader in wins, for leaving the Fighting Irish to become the head coach at LSU. “You just don’t leave Notre Dame,” Holtz said on The Crowd’s Line. “You don’t go to Notre Dame for the money. My average salary for 11 years was $115,000. Now he’s going to go because of money and all the perks, etc.”

Kelly, 60, signed a 10-year, $95 million contract plus incentives with LSU. The terms of his Irish contract were never disclosed because Notre Dame is a private university, but Kelly was likely not making nearly as much during his 12-year stay in South Bend. Holtz stepped down from his post at Notre Dame following the 1996 season. He was 59. He didn’t leave straight for another program like Kelly did, though. He took two seasons off from coaching before taking the South Carolina job in 1999. Holtz obviously had plenty of signature wins in his Notre Dame tenure. He couldn’t have won a national title without them. As for Kelly? Holtz sounded off on that topic, too. “I cannot think of one marquee win he ever had over a top-10 team other than they beat Clemson when they had the second-string quarterback,” Holtz said. “When Clemson played them again the same year with [Trevor] Lawrence, they dominated Notre Dame.” Kelly went 4-13 against top-10 teams while at Notre Dame according to ESPN.

Holtz (left) did not go easy on Kelly (middle) — seen here in happier times, along with the late Ara Parseghian (right) — for leaving Notre Dame the way he did. (Photo by Joe Raymond)