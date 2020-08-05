Looking Back At Pro Football Focus' Highest-Graded Notre Dame Players
A college football team’s official stats are an effective snapshot of identifying standouts within the team and nationally. They can, though, be incomplete or misleading without a keen eye for the context in which they were accumulated.
Enter Pro Football Focus’s grading system and emphasis on watching every player on every play, which expanded to college football in 2014. Its goals are to reward good individual plays that don’t show up on a standard stat sheet and offer more indicators of lesser performance.
Regarding Notre Dame, PFF’s best marks have translated well to what fans can remember seeing in games since 2014, with a few surprises. Here are the Irish players to earn the highest offensive and defensive grade each season, playing a minimum of 400 snaps.
2019
Offense: Chase Claypool, wide receiver
Grades: 83.3 overall, 82.3 receiving
Key PFF stat: 14 avoided tackles, the most among Notre Dame wide receivers and second on the team.
Basic stats: 66 catches, 1,037 yards, 13 touchdowns (all led team)
Defense: Khalid Kareem, defensive end
Grades: 85.0 overall, 78.3 run defense, 43.6 tackling, 86.6 pass rush
Key PFF stat: Team-high 44 quarterback pressures.
Basic stats: 46 tackles, 10.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles (last two tied for first on team)
2018
Offense: Miles Boykin, wide receiver
Grades: 79.0 overall, 77.7 receiving
Key PFF stat: 44 of 59 catches went for first downs, a team-best 74.5 percent conversion rate.
Basic stats: 59 catches, 872 yards, eight touchdowns (all let team)
Defense: Te’Von Coney, linebacker
Grades: 91.8 overall, 91.7 run defense, 91.5 tackling, 90.5 coverage
Coney was one of four Notre Dame defenders with a grade of 90.0 or higher – defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (91.6), safety Alohi Gilman (91.6) and cornerback Julian Love (90.6) were just behind him.
Key PFF stat: Team-high 53 “stops”, which are plays that constitute a failure for the offense. In coverage, opponents hauled in 51.4 percent of the throws targeted at him. He didn’t allow a touchdown.
Basic stats: 123 tackles (led team), 9.5 TFL, 4.0 sacks, four pass breakups
2017
Offense: Quenton Nelson, left guard
Grades: 92.2 overall, 90.9 pass-blocking, 92.0 run-blocking
Nelson's 2017 season earned him the highest overall grade for any Notre Dame player since 2014.
Key PFF stat: Team-low five quarterback pressures allowed and the only Irish starting offensive linemen with run- and pass-blocking grades in the 90s.
Defense: Coney
Grades: 87.1 overall, 89.5 run defense, 89.9 tackling, 77.0 coverage
Key PFF stat: 57 stops, 6.5 yards per reception allowed.
Basic stats: 116 tackles, 13.0 TFL (both led team), 3.0 sacks, one forced fumble
2016
Offense: Nelson
Grades: 85.4 overall, 86.2 pass-blocking, 86.2 run-blocking
Key PFF stat: Nelson was the only Notre Dame starting offensive lineman who did not allow a sack.
Defense: Jarron Jones, defensive tackle
Grades: 90.4 overall, 86.9 run defense, 75.6 tackling, 86.5 pass rush
Key PFF stat: Team-high 31 stops.
Basic stats: 45 tackles, 11.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, three pass breakups
2015
Offense: Nick Martin, center
Grades: 88.8 overall, 86.5 pass-blocking, 90.4 run-blocking
Mike McGlinchey was less than a point behind Martin, with an 88.0 overall grade. Two other offensive line starters, Nelson and left tackle Ronnie Stanley, had grades of 85.0 or higher.
Key PFF stat: Martin allowed zero quarterback hits or sacks, the only starter to do so.
Defense: Sheldon Day, defensive tackle
Grades: 89.7 overall, 89.6 run defense, 73.4 tackling, 86 pass rush.
Day edged Jaylon Smith, who had a similarly elite 89.4 overall grade and 49 stops.
Key PFF stat: Team-best 46 pressures, ranked third with 33 stops.
Basic stats: 45 tackles, 4.0 sacks, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles, 15.5 TFL (most by a Notre Dame player since 2006)
2014
Offense: Ronnie Stanley, left tackle
Grades: 83.0 overall, 85.2 pass-blocking, 78.3 run-blocking. (The run- and pass-blocking grades are nearly identical to current left tackle Liam Eichenberg’s 2019 season).
Key PFF stat: Stanley was Notre Dame’s only starter who didn’t allow a sack.
Defense: Cole Luke, cornerback
Grades: 82.8 overall, 81.8 coverage, 70.1 run defense, 77.6 tackling
Key PFF stat: Opponents had a 60.5 NFL passer rating when throwing at Luke. He was targeted 64 times and allowed 36 receptions, a 56.4 percent catch rate.
Basic stats: 48 tackles, four interceptions (led team), 11 pass breakups (led team), two forced fumbles
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.