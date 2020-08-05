A college football team’s official stats are an effective snapshot of identifying standouts within the team and nationally. They can, though, be incomplete or misleading without a keen eye for the context in which they were accumulated.

Enter Pro Football Focus’s grading system and emphasis on watching every player on every play, which expanded to college football in 2014. Its goals are to reward good individual plays that don’t show up on a standard stat sheet and offer more indicators of lesser performance.

Regarding Notre Dame, PFF’s best marks have translated well to what fans can remember seeing in games since 2014, with a few surprises. Here are the Irish players to earn the highest offensive and defensive grade each season, playing a minimum of 400 snaps.