 BlueAndGold - Looking At The Top 2021 Football Recruits In Indiana
Looking At The Top 2021 Football Recruits In Indiana

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Along with national and positional rankings, Rivals also has statewide rankings regardless of position. The state of Indiana has a top 20 list, which of course is topped by Avon (Ind.) High offensive tackle and Notre Dame commit Blake Fisher.

When we originally had the idea to look at Indiana's top recruits in 2021, the plan was to break down the top 10. However, we decided to change that to 11. Read the article and you'll see why.

Blake Fisher is the top recruit in the Hoosier State.
Prospects are listed in order from No. 1 to No. 11.

Thoughts: No matter how you look at it, Fisher is the clear choice for top prospect in Indiana. Offer list? Check. Fisher picked Notre Dame over the likes of Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Wisconsin and many others. Dominant? Check. It's almost comical to watch Fisher go up against Indianapolis-area defensive ends from his left tackle spot. Once Fisher engages with a defensive lineman, their hope of getting to the quarterback is over. Rivals ranks Fisher as the nation's No. 19 overall prospect and recently earned five-star status.

