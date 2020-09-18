BlueAndGold - Looking At The Top 2021 Football Recruits In Indiana

Along with national and positional rankings, Rivals also has statewide rankings regardless of position. The state of Indiana has a top 20 list, which of course is topped by Avon (Ind.) High offensive tackle and Notre Dame commit Blake Fisher.

When we originally had the idea to look at Indiana's top recruits in 2021, the plan was to break down the top 10. However, we decided to change that to 11. Read the article and you'll see why.