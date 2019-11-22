Blue & Gold Illustrated runs through the recruits expected in for Notre Dame on Saturday.

In terms of numbers, Notre Dame is hosting one of its biggest recruiting weekends of the fall when Boston College comes to town. There are several potential offers candidates in the 2021 and 2022 classes, as well as several notable 2023 recruits.

Note: There are no official visitors for this weekend.

- Houston (Texas) J Frank Dobie running back Darius Hale is really looking forward to visiting Notre Dame this weekend. He's been receiving interest from the Fighting Irish and is excited to meet running backs coach Lance Taylor and the coaching staff. The 6-foot, 205-pound three-star recruit holds offers from Baylor, Houston, Tulsa and Utah State.

- Wauwatosa (Wis.) East offensive tackle Marcus Mbow holds an early offer from Iowa State. The three-star recruit visited Iowa last week and heads to Minnesota at the end of the month. The 6-foot-5, 293-pounder is steadily gaining more interest on the recruiting front and his offer list will expand.

- Kansas City (Mo.) Park Hill receiver Jaylin Noel has collected early offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Wisconsin. He visited the Cornhuskers last week and received an offer during a visit. Noel stands at 5-foot-11, 170-pounds and ranks as a three-star recruit.