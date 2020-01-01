News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-01 08:45:34 -0600') }} football Edit

LIVE: Updates On Notre Dame Recruits At UA All-American Practice (1/1)

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer is live in Orlando to check out Notre Dame signees Drew Pyne, Chris Tyree and Alex Peitsch at the fourth and final Under Armour All-American Game practice.

Click Here for the Wednesday practice updates.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Notre Dame RB signee Chris Tyree has shown his speed and explosiveness all week.
Notre Dame RB signee Chris Tyree has shown his speed and explosiveness all week. (Mike Singer)

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}