{{ timeAgo('2020-01-02 09:44:04 -0600') }} football Edit

LIVE: Updates On Notre Dame 2021 Targets From Future 50 Camp

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer is live in Orlando for the Future 50 Camp, which includes big time class of 2021 Notre Dame targets such as Donovan Edwards, Landon Tengwall, Rocco Spindler, Garrett Dellinger, Beaux Collins, Camar Wheaton and several others, as well as Irish commit Cane Berrong.

Click Here for the live updates

Notre Dame RB target Donovan Edwards will look to shine at the Future 50 camp.
