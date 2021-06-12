LIVE: Updates On Key Notre Dame Recruits From Future50 Camp
Notre Dame quarterback pledge Steve Angeli, offensive tackle commit Ty Chan and other Fighting Irish recruits are competing in the Under Armour Future50 Camp on Saturday, and BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer is live in Bradenton, Fla., for the event.
Click here for the details and live updates.
