Updates On Blake Fisher From Midwest Exposure Camp
BlueandGold.com beat writer Patrick Engel is live in Fort Wayne to check out Avon (Ind.) High offensive tackle and Notre Dame commit Blake Fisher at the Midwest Exposure Camp.
Click Here for the live updates.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.