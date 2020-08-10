The 2020 college football season is at a tipping point. The Big Ten has reportedly canceled its season, following the Mid-American Conference’s decision on Saturday. The Mountain West followed suit later Monday, according to multiple reports. Follow along here with our live blog of the latest updates from around college athletics.

Big Ten Reportedly Cancels Season (11:25 a.m. ET, UPDATE 2 p.m.)

The Big Ten became the first Power Five conference to cancel its season, according to a report from The Detroit Free Press. An official announcement is expected Tuesday after Big Ten presidents reportedly voted 12-2 in favor of not holding a season. Several Big Ten teams took the day off workouts and practices due to the uncertainty. Additionally, Conference USA member Old Dominion has canceled its football season, according to multiple reports. It is the second team to do so individually, joining independent Connecticut. Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, though, relayed a Big Ten spokesperson’s statement that no vote has been taken by conference presidents and chancellors.

SEC Commissioner Weighs In (1 p.m. ET)

Greg Sankey, the SEC commissioner, tweeted his thoughts on the season Monday afternoon. “Best advice I’ve received since COVID-19: ‘Be patient. Take time when making decisions. This is all new & you’ll gain better information each day,’” Sankey wrote on Twitter. “SEC has been deliberate at each step since March … slowed return to practice … delayed 1st game to respect start of fall semester … Developed testing protocols … We know concerns remain. We have never had a FB season in a COVID-19 environment. Can we play? I don’t know. We haven’t stopped trying. We support, educate and care for student-athletes every day, and will continue to do so … every day.”

SEC Presidents Meeting Monday (12:40 p.m. ET)

The SEC presidents are holding a Monday meeting that was not previously scheduled, according to a report from Sports Illustrated. The meeting “isn’t necessarily expected” to include a vote on the state of the season. The SEC plans to start Sept. 26. SEC athletics directors held a previously scheduled meeting Monday.

Nothing Final With Pac-12 (12:35 p.m. ET)

The Pac-12 has not made any final decision on its season, according to a report from The San Jose Mercury News. The league’s presidents will not decide until Tuesday at the earliest. The conference announced in late July a 10-game schedule that begins Sept. 26.

Louisville Coach Speaks Out (Noon ET)

Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said during a Monday news conference he expects the ACC to continue on its plan to play this fall. “What we understand is the ACC is moving forward,” Satterfield told reporters. The ACC season is scheduled to start the weekend of Sept. 12. Notre Dame is a member of the conference for this season and opens with Duke at home.