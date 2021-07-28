Blue & Gold TV: Tidbits From Notre Dame's Cookout Recruiting Event

Notre Dame held its cookout recruiting event on Tuesday, dubbed the "grill and chill." A handful of top Irish targets visited campus and there was plenty of news to come out of the day. BlueandGold.com's Patrick Engel and Mike Singer discuss the latest.

----

• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.