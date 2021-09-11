Live scoring updates: Toledo vs. Notre Dame
Here's a running tally of the scoring plays in Notre Dame's game vs. Toledo.
First quarter
Notre Dame 7, Toledo 0
•Scoring play: Michael Mayer 4-yard pass from Jack Coan
•Drive: six plays, 75 yards, 2:15
Notre Dame 7, Toledo 3
•Scoring play: Thomas Cluckey 31-yard field goal
•Drive: seven plays, 69 yards, 2:32
Notre Dame 7, Toledo 6
•Scoring play: Cluckey 32-yard field goal
•Drive: six plays, 42 yards, 2:49
