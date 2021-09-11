 Scoring summary: Toledo Rockets vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish football
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-11 14:01:12 -0500') }} football

Live scoring updates: Toledo vs. Notre Dame

Jack Coan opened Notre Dame's game vs. Toledo with a touchdown pass.
Jack Coan opened Notre Dame's game vs. Toledo with a touchdown pass. (Gary McCullough/AP)
Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_

Here's a running tally of the scoring plays in Notre Dame's game vs. Toledo.

First quarter

Notre Dame 7, Toledo 0

•Scoring play: Michael Mayer 4-yard pass from Jack Coan

•Drive: six plays, 75 yards, 2:15

Notre Dame 7, Toledo 3

•Scoring play: Thomas Cluckey 31-yard field goal

•Drive: seven plays, 69 yards, 2:32

Notre Dame 7, Toledo 6

•Scoring play: Cluckey 32-yard field goal

•Drive: six plays, 42 yards, 2:49

{{ article.author_name }}