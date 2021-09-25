 WATCH: Notre Dame Fighting Irish football vs. Wisconsin Badgers postgame reaction show
LIVE: Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin postgame reaction show

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@Rivals_Singer

15 minutes after the conclusion of Notre Dame's 41-13 victory over Wisconsin, BlueandGold.com's Tim Hyde and Mike Singer break down the game.

