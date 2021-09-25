LIVE: Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin postgame reaction show
15 minutes after the conclusion of Notre Dame's 41-13 victory over Wisconsin, BlueandGold.com's Tim Hyde and Mike Singer break down the game.
----
• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.