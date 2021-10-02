 WATCH: Notre Dame Fighting Irish football vs. Cincinnati Bearcats postgame reaction show
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-02 13:29:39 -0500') }} football

Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati postgame reaction

Greg Ladky and Mike Singer
BlueandGold.com

15 minutes after the conclusion of Notre Dame's 24-13 loss to Cincinnati, BlueandGold.com's Greg Ladky and Mike Singer break down the game.

{{ article.author_name }}