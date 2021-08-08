Blue & Gold TV: Four-Star WR CJ Williams College Announcement Live Show
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei class of 2022 wide receiver CJ Williams announces his college decision at 4:30 p.m. ET between his final five schools list of Alabama, Notre Dame, Stanford, Texas and USC. BlueandGold.com brings the news of his decision.
Click Here to participate in the YouTube live chat.
