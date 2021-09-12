Blue & Gold TV: Former Irish LB Mike Goolsby talks 2021 Notre Dame football
BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer chats with former Fighting Irish captain and linebacker Mike Goolsby, who shares his thoughts on Notre Dame's first two games of the 2021 season and what's next for the Irish.
