Live Blog: Day 1 Tyler Buchner Elite 11 Updates
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer is in Nashville for the Elite 11 quarterback camp this week to check out Notre Dame commit Tyler Buchner.
Follow along here for updates, video clips and more from the week's action.
Day 1 Updates
-Buchner had a really strong start to the night, but missed a bit more to end it. Still, a solid night for the Notre Dame commit.
-This has not been the most action-packed evening, but Buchner has been one of the best quarterbacks here. He’s thrown high a few times, but he has great velocity on his passes.
Here is @tylerbuchner again. #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/i0V7eM8Tzk— Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) June 30, 2020
A few more grainy throws from Buchner (I really can’t believe they put us in the stands). #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/viqKXpCZ5s— Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) June 30, 2020
More of #NotreDame QB commit @tylerbuchner getting warm. Very quick release. @BGInews pic.twitter.com/Mw345dDvW7— Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) June 30, 2020
-Buchner is in a throwing group with USC commit Miller Moss, Florida State commit Luke Altmyer and five-star Caleb Williams, the top-ranked quarterback in the 2021 class. They're throwing crossing routes on air and Buchner has looked crisp other than one overthrow.
.@tylerbuchner with a pretty throw on the crossing pattern in warmups here at the @Elite11 Finals pic.twitter.com/xfzAAG64WN— Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) June 30, 2020
#NotreDame QB commit @tylerbuchner getting warmed up. @Elite11 pic.twitter.com/9YFQsW9x79— Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) June 30, 2020
The media viewing area isn’t exactly ideal for the Elite 11 🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/5ZNHrObjyV— Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) June 30, 2020
