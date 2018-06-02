Opinions are varied when it comes to projecting Notre Dame in 2018, but Lindy's Sports seems to be higher on the Irish than most. In its preseason magazine the publication projects Notre Dame to play Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl.

Three Notre Dame players were named to the preseason All-American list. Senior center Sam Mustipher and junior cornerback Julian Love were named first-team picks while senior linebacker Te'von Coney was named to the second-team.

All three players were listed among the nation's best at their respective positions, and they were not alone. Senior guard Alex Bars was named the No. 7 guard in the nation, senior defensive tackle Jerry Tillery was named No. 6 at his position, senior linebacker Drue Tranquill was named the No. 8 outside linebacker, senior Justin Yoon was named the No. 8 kicker and senior Tyler Newsome was named the No. 5 punter.

Mustipher, Bars, Coney and Tillery were all named Top 5 players at their position when projecting the 2019 NFL Draft.

Lindy's believes Notre Dame will play three games that will have a big impact on the 2018 season. The magazine broke down the 12 biggest conference games and 12 biggest non-conference games; the Fighting Irish were chosen for three of the top non-conference games.

Notre Dame's season opening matchup against Michigan was named the biggest non-conference game of the season. Its season-ending matchup against USC was named the fifth best non-conference game while its October 6 matchup at Virginia Tech was named the 11th best non-conference matchup.

Three of Notre Dame's 2018 opponents had two players selected as preseason All-Americans. Michigan junior end Rashan Gary was named a first-team selection and linebacker Devin Bush was named to the second-team.

Stanford senior running back Bryce Love was named a first-team choice, as was junior offensive lineman Nate Herbig. USC senior linebacker Cameron Smith was picked as a first-teamer and senior center Toa Lobendahn was named to the second team.