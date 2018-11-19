Notre Dame linebacker Drue Tranquill is one of three finalists for The Wuerffel Trophy, which is the premier award for community service in college football.

The award is given to the student-athlete "who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement" and is named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel (Florida). It has been handed out since 2005.

Quarterback David Blough of Purdue and offensive lineman Dalton Risner of Kansas State are the other finalists.

The winner of the award is scheduled to be announced during the National Football Foundation's press conference on Dec. 4 with the recipient being invited to the Home Depot College Football Awards Show two days later.

If Tranquill were to win the award, he would be the first player in Notre Dame's history to do so. The senior has 66 total tackles on the season, including 9.0 for loss and 3.5 sacks.