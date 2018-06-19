In a not so surprising announcement, sophomore linebacker David Adams has announced his plans to retire from football and go on a medical scholarship.

Adams was a coveted member of the 2017 recruiting class, but injuries started mounting even when he was at Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic. In his announcement, Adams mentioned concussions, a torn labrum, a torn rotator cuff, a torn bicep tendon, surgery on one of his knees, a torn UCL in his elbow, a spring MCL in his knee, chronic severe shin splits and chronic severe patellar tendinitis.

Adams pledged to Notre Dame in March of his junior year. He remained committed to Notre Dame even as the Irish went through a 4-8 season and a coaching change on defense. He never wavered on his commitment, and Notre Dame didn't waver on Adams as his injuries started to pile up.

Following a brilliant prep career, one in which he led Central Catholic to a 29-3 record in his final two seasons, Adams was named an Under Armour All-American. Even then we saw the injuries start to have an impact. Adams played that game with a large brace on his elbow, and that injury led to one of his many surgeries.

Adams will remain on scholarship at Notre Dame, but he will no longer count towards Notre Dame's NCAA scholarship count, which puts the Irish at the mandated 85 limit.