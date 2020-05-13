April 15 is a day Laterrence Welch will never forget. The 6-1, 180-pound class of 2022 cornerback from Lafayette (La.) Acadiana picked up his first offer, coming from South Alabama. And that same day, he added scholarships from Alabama, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Virginia. Again, all of those offers came in the same day, and offers from Georgia and Oklahoma came in the next week as well.

In May, Welch has earned more big-time offers as well, adding the big three Florida schools — Florida, Florida State and Miami — plus Notre Dame. “It’s exciting man,” Welch said. “Everything has been coming so fast.” Louisiana has not been a hot bed recruiting state for the Fighting Irish in recent years, but they have increased their presence in the Pelican State in recent weeks in terms of scholarship offers. Notre Dame safeties coach Terry Joseph has his ties to the state and offered Welch. “It was exciting because the coach who offered me is from New Orleans,” Welch added. “I’m glad that he’s recruiting me. We didn’t get to talk too long because it was kind of late, but I’m going to be on the phone with him more soon.”