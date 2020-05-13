Laterrence Welch Adds Notre Dame To Rapidly Expanding Offer List
April 15 is a day Laterrence Welch will never forget.
The 6-1, 180-pound class of 2022 cornerback from Lafayette (La.) Acadiana picked up his first offer, coming from South Alabama. And that same day, he added scholarships from Alabama, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Virginia.
Again, all of those offers came in the same day, and offers from Georgia and Oklahoma came in the next week as well.
In May, Welch has earned more big-time offers as well, adding the big three Florida schools — Florida, Florida State and Miami — plus Notre Dame.
“It’s exciting man,” Welch said. “Everything has been coming so fast.”
Louisiana has not been a hot bed recruiting state for the Fighting Irish in recent years, but they have increased their presence in the Pelican State in recent weeks in terms of scholarship offers.
Notre Dame safeties coach Terry Joseph has his ties to the state and offered Welch.
“It was exciting because the coach who offered me is from New Orleans,” Welch added. “I’m glad that he’s recruiting me. We didn’t get to talk too long because it was kind of late, but I’m going to be on the phone with him more soon.”
Welch doesn’t know too much about Notre Dame at this point, but one of his high school coaches from last season, Cedric Figaro, who has since taken another job, played for the Fighting Irish from 1984-87 and spent eight years in the NFL.
Welch mentioned that he wants to see Alabama, Oklahoma and Notre Dame after the recruiting dead period lifts, but in all honesty, he wants to go to as many places as he can. The only school he has been to thus far is South Alabama.
“I want to get a good feeling from all of them so I can make the right decision,” he said.
Per Welch, he recorded 54 tackles, 24 pass deflections and five interceptions in helping lead Acadiana to a 15-0 record and a Louisiana class 5A state title.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.