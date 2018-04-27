The second-year general manager and first-year head coach for the Indianapolis Colts inherited a franchise quarterback that has struggled to stay healthy the last couple of seasons.

Chris Ballard and Frank Reich know that protecting quarterback Andrew Luck is important, so revamping their struggling offensive line was a key part of the offseason. Ballard made a major move in that direction last night when he selected former Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

“You win games up front,” Ballard said of his decision to draft Nelson. “Quenton Nelson we thought was the best offensive lineman in the draft. He’s got everything we want in terms of character, work ethic, toughness, passion for this game and he is going to be great for this team and great for the city of Indianapolis, so we’re extremely excited to get him.”

Reich was the offensive coordinator for the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles this past season. He had a nine-time Pro Bowler at left tackle, a two-time Pro Bowler at center and a 2017 Pro Bowler at right tackle that was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2013 Draft.

Needless to say, Reich has seen some outstanding linemen, which makes his effusive praise for Nelson that much more eye opening.

“My first impression was this is the best offensive lineman I’ve seen coming out in the draft in awhile,” Reich said unapologetically. “We want to build the fronts, and that’s what wins. We want to be dynamic in our skill positions in our pass game and in our coverage, but in the long run you have to be good up front to sustain and get where you want to go.”

Nelson is a player that both Reich and Ballard scouted heavily. Ballard saw Nelson in person twice, making trips to Notre Dame to see him play against the Miami Hurricanes in 2016 and against NC State this past October. He was also in attendance at the Notre Dame Pro Day in March.

It was then that Ballard knew that Nelson was the player he wanted with his second ever draft pick. Not since 1975 has a college guard been picked this high, so the Nelson selection was not as easy as one might expect, but Ballard knew he was getting a different kind of player.

“After I got done with the workout … I was like, ‘Wow, man this guy would be a great Colt,’” Ballard explained. “You could feel him. I’ve been around, I could feel when I watched Adrian Peterson come out. I’ll never forget standing on the sideline and him running by me; I don’t know if you’ve ever experienced that with a player but you could feel him, I could feel Adrian … You could feel Quenton Nelson the same way.

Reich and Ballard repeatedly stated during their press conference announcing the selection of Nelson that building up front was important to the foundation of the organization, but finding the right fit is important. A player might not always fit what a team likes to do schematically, but Notre Dame’s run game was quite diverse, and that allowed Nelson to thrive in the areas the Colts look for in their new system.

“He was just productive in every kind of run scheme there is; zone run schemes, gap run schemes,” Reich explained. “We charted him as a puller, his productivity when pulling was just so far greater than anything we’ve ever seen … He’s not only big and tough and strong and got all the football character, when we started talking we said we wanted guys who are instinctive football players.

“For that big guy to move in space and just have the knack for the right entry, for the right kind of block, it was very impressive.”

Reich loved what he saw from Nelson on film, but he and Ballard also spoke highly of what Nelson brings from a leadership and character standpoint.

“He’s good both as a run blocker and in pass pro, he’s nasty, he’s tough, he’s everything we want to stand for as a team,” Ballard said. “His football character is off the charts, and that’s something we want to keep adding.

“He is demanding, he’ll be demanding of his teammates to perform, and he’ll be demanding of himself to perform,” continued the Colts GM. “But he’s a unique guy; got unique size, bend, strength, power, everything you look for in an interior lineman.”

The Colts actually received calls about the No. 6 pick, but the opportunity to select Nelson was too great.

“We had a call, I just didn’t feel like where we had to go … we talked about premium players and Quenton was in that group,” he explained. “I thought where we had to go we were going to lose what I thought was a premium player. The drop off was too much for us at that point.”

Now, the Colts have what they hope is a franchise changing offensive lineman to help protect their franchise quarterback.