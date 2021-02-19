According to a report from The Athletic's Pete Sampson, Hamilton had a 'minor ankle procedure' earlier this offseason and will be limited during Notre Dame's spring practices, which are likely to begin the final week of March.

Hamilton, a rising junior, had a team-high 63 tackles in 2020. He added 4.5 tackles for loss, six pass breakups and an interception. He started 11 games and missed the Sept. 19 win over South Florida due to an ankle sprain suffered in the third quarter of the Sept. 12 season-opening victory over Duke.

The 6-4, 219-pound Hamilton was an FWAA first-team All-American, a second-team AFCA and Walter Camp All-American and a third-team AP All-American. He also earned first-team All-ACC honors.

Notre Dame began classes for the spring term classes on Feb. 3, and football winter workouts started shortly after. Dates for the Irish's 15 spring practices and Blue-Gold Game have not been formally announced, but all are likely to take place between the last week of March and the end of April. Notre Dame's spring semester ends May 13.