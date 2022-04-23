Kickoff times announced for Notre Dame football home games in 2022

All six games played in Notre Dame Stadium this season will start at either 2:30 p.m. ET or 7:30 p.m. ET.

During halftime of Saturday's Blue-Gold Game, Notre Dame and NBC announced the kickoff times for all seven of Notre Dame's home games including the Shamrock Series game against BYU in Las Vegas.

Two games in Notre Dame Stadium will start at 7:30: Stanford on Oct. 15 and Clemson on Nov. 5. The BYU game will also start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The other four games in Notre Dame Stadium will start at 2:30: Marshall on Sept. 10, California on Sept. 17, UNLV on Oct. 22 and Boston College on Nov. 19.

Notre Dame's future schedules can be found HERE.

