Notre Dame football will play in prime time the next two Saturdays.

First, the No. 9 Irish (4-0) will host No. 6 Ohio State (3-0) this Saturday in Notre Dame Stadium at 7:30 p.m. EDT with the game televised on NBC. The following Saturday (Sept. 30), Notre Dame will head to No. 18 Duke (3-0) in Durham, N.C., to play at 7:30 p.m. EDT once again. That game will be televised on ABC, as announced Monday.

Duke, led by former ND defensive coordinator Mike Elko, opened its season with a 28-7 upset of then-No. 9 Clemson on Sept. 4. Notre Dame won its last game at Duke in 2019 by a 38-7 margin.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS