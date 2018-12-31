Notre Dame’s tremendous 2018 season came to a crashing end on Saturday when the Fighting Irish lost to Clemson by a 30-3 score. Both sides of the ball had their struggles and failed to execute the way we had seen all season.

Here is how Notre Dame faired in the areas that were considered keys to victory, beginning with the offense.

1. Keep The Defense Off Balance: Notre Dame actually ran the ball relatively effectively early in the game, and six of its first ten runs were considered efficient plays, which is a very high number. The failure to execute in the pass game prevented the offense from consistently moving the ball, as Clemson all but dared the Irish to throw the ball downfield, which it couldn’t do.