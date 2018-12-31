Notre Dame played better defensively than the final numbers showed, but at the end of the day the unit didn’t make enough plays during a second quarter stretch in which Clemson turned a 3-3 game into a 23-3 halftime score.

A look at how the defense executed in its keys to the game:

1. Control The Line Of Scrimmage: Notre Dame more than held its own up front, but the unit didn’t dominate the way it needed to. It made its fair share of plays, especially against the run, but it couldn’t finish off enough plays in the pass game, and the result was Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence getting enough breathing room in the second quarter to make the Irish defense pay.