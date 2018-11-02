Notre Dame faces a tough test on Saturday when it travels to Evanston, Ill. to take on the Big Ten West Division leading Northwestern Wildcats (5-3). Northwestern has won five straight games this season, five straight games in November and is 12-1 in its last 13 Big Ten games.

To improve to 9-0 the Fighting Irish will have to be able to match Northwestern’s intensity and focus. On offense, that means executing a number of very important keys to success.

1. Start fast: Northwestern has led at halftime in six of its eight games this season, something Notre Dame has to work to prevent in this matchup. The longer Northwestern is allowed to stay in this game the harder it will be to come away with a win. Notre Dame does not want to find itself trailing in the second half, on the road, in November, against a loud crowd, and against an opponent that feels it has something to prove.

After struggling early or in the first half of each of his first four starts, junior quarterback Ian Book was outstanding in the first half against Navy. He needs to carry over that early success against Northwestern. Protecting the ball will be crucial for Notre Dame and Book, who has thrown four picks in his last three games. If he can get hot early, handle the Northwestern pressures and get the ball out on time the Irish offense should be able to get into a nice early groove.

Getting Northwestern to play from behind will make it easier for Notre Dame’s defense to get after the quarterback and force turnovers, so a fast start from the Irish offense helps all phases of the game.