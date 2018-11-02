Notre Dame faces a tough test on Saturday when it travels to Evanston, Ill. to take on the Big Ten West Division leading Northwestern Wildcats (5-3). Northwestern has won five straight games this season, five straight games in November and is 12-1 in its last 13 Big Ten games.

To improve to 9-0 the Fighting Irish will have to be able to match Northwestern’s intensity and focus. On defense, that means executing a number of very important keys to success.

1. Dominate the line of scrimmage: Notre Dame can’t just win the battle up front, it needs to dominate. If the Irish front four can control this game it will be almost impossible for Northwestern to score enough points to stay in the game, much less come up with an upset.

What does this look like? It means getting a strong push against the ground game, being assignment sound (limits big plays) and being disruptive when the Wildcats look to throw the football.