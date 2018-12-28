Notre Dame has an opportunity on Saturday to silence the critics that argue the Fighting Irish do not belong on this kind of stage. Brian Kelly and his team square off against the Clemson Tigers, who along with Alabama have dominated college football the last five seasons.

Kelly is trying to get Notre Dame back to national prominence, and beating one of the “big boys” in a major bowl that also happens to be a playoff game is exactly how Notre Dame can make that happen.

Notre Dame is certainly capable of beating Clemson, but it will be incredibly difficult. The 13-0 Tigers are talented and deep, and they have been here before. This is Notre Dame’s first trip to the College Football Playoffs, but Clemson is making its fourth straight trip.

For Notre Dame to come out on top, the Irish defense must do what its done all season, play at an elite level. Here are the keys to making that happen:

1. Control The Line Of Scrimmage: It’s not as simple as saying “Stop the run” or “Get after the quarterback.” Teams have stopped Clemson from running the ball only to get gashed by the pass game. Teams have had success at times attacking after the quarterback only to give up big plays on the ground and through the air when Clemson’s skilled playmakers make teams pay for being too aggressive.