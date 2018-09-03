Notre Dame needed a win over No. 14 Michigan to start off the 2018 season, and it did just that, beating the Wolverines 24-17.

In order to get the win the Notre Dame offense had to hold its own against what might end up as the best defense it faces all season. Heading into the game we identified four keys to success for the offense if it was going to win the game.

Here is a look at those keys and how Notre Dame performed in each area.

1. Slow Down The Pressures: Michigan is one of the most disruptive defenses in the country under coordinator Don Brown. Last fall the Wolverines ranked 3rd nationally in tackles for loss and 8th in sacks. Brown’s pressure packages are a big part of that success, and the presence of dominant ends Chase Winovich and Rashan Gary are also key ingredients to pressuring offenses.

Execution for the offense was important, but Notre Dame needed coordinator Chip Long to design a game plan to slow down the pressures, and Long did just that. Very early on Notre Dame showed it was not afraid to attack down the field. Quarterback Brandon Wimbush threw deep twice on the first four plays of the game, and three times in the first nine plays. Wimbush hit two of those three passes, and that put Michigan in an early bind.