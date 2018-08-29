Notre Dame played seven teams that finished the 2017 season ranked in the final Top 25, so the Fighting Irish aren’t new to playing top football teams. The 2018 season has five preseason Top 25 opponents on the docket, and things kick off this Saturday against No. 14 Michigan, who will test the Irish.

In order to win this game the Fighting Irish must execute well in all three phases of the game. We already discussed the keys to success on offense, and now we move onto defense and special teams.