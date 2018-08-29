Keys To The Game: Notre Dame Defense vs. Michigan
Notre Dame played seven teams that finished the 2017 season ranked in the final Top 25, so the Fighting Irish aren’t new to playing top football teams. The 2018 season has five preseason Top 25 opponents on the docket, and things kick off this Saturday against No. 14 Michigan, who will test the Irish.
In order to win this game the Fighting Irish must execute well in all three phases of the game. We already discussed the keys to success on offense, and now we move onto defense and special teams.
NOTRE DAME DEFENSE vs. MICHIGAN OFFENSE
Much of the discussion about this matchup involves the Notre Dame offense against the vaunted Michigan defense. This game, however, is an opportunity for the Irish defense to announce itself as a legitimate force as well.
1. Control The Line of Scrimmage: Many national analysts believe former five-star quarterback Shea Patterson is the key to Michigan turning things around. Patterson will also have a talented group of young wideouts and tight ends to throw to. It reminds me very much of the USC game last season, when the Trojans came to Notre Dame Stadium with a quarterback that ended up as the No. 3 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and a talented group of skill players. Notre Dame shut down the USC offense because its line absolutely dominated the Trojan blockers.
