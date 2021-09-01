Key storylines for Notre Dame football vs. Florida State

Season openers, especially on the road, will always carry a level of uncertainty and concern. Below are key storylines for when the Fighting Irish face Florida State in Tallahassee on Sunday night.

Working through the COVID chaos of 2020, Notre Dame and all of college football played inside empty or sparsely-filled stadiums.

The Irish opened last season with a 27-13 win over Duke in an echo-chamber better known as Notre Dame Stadium.

That cozy backdrop will not be in place Sunday when the Irish visit Tallahassee, Fla., to play Florida State (Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST, ABC) inside a sold-out 80,000-seat Doak Campbell Stadium.

Irish head coach Brian Kelly explained how this season’s opener provides a similar feel to 2019 when Notre Dame opened at Louisville.

Managing heavy roster churn after 2018, Kelly’s Irish started the Louisville game poorly on offense, tackled terribly on defense and fell behind 14-7 in the first quarter.

The Irish regrouped and emphatically answered with a 28-3 scoring blitz for a 35-17 win, providing a solid response, indeed. But Kelly said Monday he’s not interested in a repeat performance on Sunday.

Kelly explained how he and his staff emphasized to their players that Sunday’s raucous prime-time atmosphere and pre-game flair at FSU will far outdo that of Louisville.

“We spent a few team meetings already showing them the entrance [at FSU], the tight locker room and how difficult it is in that environment so they can prepare themselves,” said Kelly, while also referencing the value of having veteran leaders who played at Louisville, at Georgia and at Michigan in 2019.

Because of the pandemic, Notre Dame has not played in a true hostile road environment similar to this since the 45-14 drubbing at Michigan in 2019.