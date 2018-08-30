Notre Dame will look to kick off the 2018 season with a bang on Saturday when it hosts the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines. Notre Dame must execute at a high level if it is going to come out on top, and the Irish coaches must put together a strong game plan.

After breaking down the keys to the game for the offense, we now move onto the matchups that could prove most impactful.

NOTRE DAME OFFENSE vs. MICHIGAN DEFENSE

LT #74 Liam Eichenberg, RT #72 Robert Hainsey vs. DE #3 Rashan Gary, #15

Notre Dame became accustomed last season to facing outstanding defensive ends. Seven of the defensive ends the Irish faced in 2017 were drafted in the 2018 NFL Draft, including five in the first three rounds. Notre Dame’s tackles dominated some of those matchups and struggled in others, and that was with All-American Mike McGlinchey manning the left tackle spot.

The combination of junior Rashan Gary and senior Chase Winovich might be as good as any pair the Irish faced last season, if not better. That means junior left tackle Liam Eichenberg and sophomore right tackle Robert Hainsey will be tested in a major way in the season opener. Eichenberg is making his first career start, so the spotlight will shine bright on him, but he faced Gary twice in high school – once in his junior season and again at the Under Armour All-American game following their senior campaigns.