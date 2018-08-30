Notre Dame will look to kick off the 2018 season with a bang on Saturday when it hosts the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines. Notre Dame must execute at a high level if it is going to come out on top, and the Irish coaches must put together a strong game plan.

After breaking down the keys to the game for the defense, we now move onto the matchups that could prove most impactful.

NOTRE DAME DEFENSE vs. MICHIGAN OFFENSE

DE #9 Daelin Hayes, #53 Khalid Kareem, #42 Julian Okwara vs. LT #75 Jon Runyan, RT #76 Juwann Bushell-Beatty

Michigan ranked 114th in sacks allowed last season, giving up 36 total sacks on the season. It will have to improve on that number in 2018 without starting left tackle Mason Cole, a second-team All-Big Ten performer last season that was a third-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2018 NFL Draft. Cole will likely be replaced by senior Jon Runyan, the son of a former Michigan great by the same name. Runyan played more games at guard last season than he played at tackle. He’ll likely be joined in the starting lineup by fifth-year senior Juwann Bushell-Beatty, who started seven games last fall and often struggled.