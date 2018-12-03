Kevin Bauman Impressed With Irish Tight Ends During Perfect Regular Season
With Notre Dame earning a spot in the College Football Playoff, it is certainly an exciting around South Bend and those associated with the program.That list includes players pledge to be part of N...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news