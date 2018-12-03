Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-03 17:27:51 -0600') }} football Edit

Kevin Bauman Impressed With Irish Tight Ends During Perfect Regular Season

D0du9dzht3nxbqbpdsmd
Rivals.com
Corey Bodden • BlueAndGold.com
Staff Writer

With Notre Dame earning a spot in the College Football Playoff, it is certainly an exciting around South Bend and those associated with the program.That list includes players pledge to be part of N...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}