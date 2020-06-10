For the last week and a half, the Notre Dame Football program has used its various digital channels—whether it be the team's Instagram or Twitter accounts or the school’s athletics website, UND.com—to amplify player voices who feel the desire to speak out against systemic racism and police brutality in the United States. From recent program graduates to incoming freshmen, dozens of players took the team up on this offer, as statements, letters and poems were released from Daelin Hayes, Braden Lenzy, Khalid Kareem, Troy Pride Jr., Houston Griffith, Litchfield Ajavon and others, and either retweeted or shared directly. The @NDFootball Twitter account also retweeted a photo of several players attending a Black Lives Matter protest in Atlanta.

“[Our players] are articulate in their message, they're thoughtful,” said Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. “They have passed through all of the filters of response, and so I felt comfortable in talking to Jack [Swabrick] and talking to Katy [Lonergan] that we could immediately open up our platforms to our players because I was so confident.” To some, this may seem like an obvious and responsible course of action, but other major programs choose a different path, at least at first:

#Iowa clarifies social media policy for players. Original agreement last week called for one pre-approved tweet, but now there are no restrictions on players and their Twitter participation. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) June 8, 2020

It also helps, according to Kelly, if a program’s culture is in a good place, especially during difficult times or when hard conversations arise. Additionally, mental health specialists in the field of sports psychology have been available to the team throughout this period of civil unrest. Kelly also released a statement of his own shortly after the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, and the Fighting Irish head coach had a meeting with his team and coaching staff on June 1. He let them know that they were free to discuss their feelings and share their pain, hurt, and anger. Since they've also had position group meetings to further the issues.

But he also acknowledged during his Tuesday evening appearance on Sports Center with Scott Van Pelt that there is so much more he must do, starting with his own locker room. “What can we do to help see through and have a conversation about racism,” Kelly said to Van Pelt. “White men don't like talking about racism. It's a tough topic. If you can be honest and vulnerable and be somebody that can have those kinds of conversations, then respect is going to start to show itself all over your locker room. “If you have respect, now you don't have to hang in the same crowds, but if you can get respect in your locker room amongst your players, then you're going to get a team that plays together.”

“It’s time to acknowledge, educate, and more importantly act.” @DaelinHayes_IX joined fellow @FightingIrish student athletes to engage in a conversation about race, inclusivity, and humility with Fr. Pete. #GoIrish x #StaNDup



pic.twitter.com/JZHobEuzTa — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) June 5, 2020

Going forward, Kelly has established what he is referring to as a “unity council,” which will be a diverse collection of players, coaches and other members of his staff, who meet together to discuss how to make an impact when it comes to racial injustices and create actionable goals out of those discussions.

Click the image to learn how to save on your order!