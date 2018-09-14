Notre Dame kicker Justin Yoon continues to inch closer.

With each passing game, the senior closes the gap a little more to becoming the all-time scoring leader in Notre Dame history.

Somewhat lost in the shuffle in midst of the Irish’s 24-16 win over Ball State, Yoon passed current Irish running backs coach Autry Denson to move into No. 4 with 287 career points after notching six total points with one field goal (46-yarder) and three PATs.

Though born in Ohio, Yoon grew up in Nashville before transferring to Milton Academy in Massachusetts for high school. This weekend he will get the chance to advance even higher on the scoring list against Vanderbilt, located in Nashville. Up next for Yoon is former Irish placekicker Kyle Brindza (288 points).

“Obviously, a lot of people have been giving me all that attention and talking about the record,” Yoon began. “It does come to my mind, but the biggest thing for me is regrouping myself on focusing on the next game When you think about those things, it leads you to other thoughts and things you shouldn’t be doing.

“My biggest thing this week is making sure I focus on my task at hand and making sure the coaches can depend on me.”

Though he is keeping his focus on his routine and approach, Yoon can’t escape the discussion of him making his mark in the Notre Dame history books.

“A lot of people,” Yoon stated when asked who brings it up. “Some guys on my team will always talk about it … It’s exciting. At the same time, you have to keep it down to a minimum. If it gets overplayed, it will get you distracted from what you have to do on the field.

“Sometimes my friends will [bring it up] when I go to class, and I’m like this isn’t what I need. But, I do appreciate everything they do for me.”

Pressure goes hand in hand with kicking, but Yoon doesn’t change anything when it isn’t going his way. Take Ball State for example. He initially missed a 43-yarder, but returned to calmly nail the 46-yarder which gave the Irish a 24-6 lead in the third quarter.

“Whether you make or miss, your process shouldn’t change,” Yoon explained. “Just because you miss something it doesn’t mean you did something wrong therefore I need to fix it. It’s more so I know what I’m doing and stick to it. I’ve kicked, I don’t know, 10,000 balls. Everything should be the same. Came back and did what I had to do and made the kick.”

Running back Allen Pinkett sits atop the Irish all-time scoring list with 320 total points. After making 42 total field goals in his first three years (42 of 52 overall), it seems only a matter of time before Yoon surpasses the former Notre Dame star.

Of course, Yoon will be extremely grateful if he does get to etch his name in the number one spot. But, he won’t do so without being sure to address those who helped him reach the pinnacle.

“Not many people get this opportunity,” Yoon began. “The fact that I even have a chance is all thanks to everyone here. You look at the linemen especially. For the past four years, they’ve been phenomenal. Without their support, I could have had all my kicks blocked. I wanted to thank all of them for all they’ve done, Coach Hiestand in past years and Coach Quinn now. That’s helped me do what I do and focus on my job.

“All of the holders as well like DeShone Kizer, Montgomery VanGorder and Ian Book now. It’s been great to work with those guys. I’m so grateful to Coach Brian Kelly and Coach Brian Polian for giving me this chances. It’s hard to believe in kickers. It really is. Sometimes you’re asking for a 50/50 shot. The fact is I’m given a chance and that they trust me. That’s a big sign for me.”

With it almost a guarantee Yoon will be at least No. 3 following Notre Dame’s contest with the Commodores, No. 2 could be in reach. Long-time NFL veteran Craig Hentrich claims that spot with 294 career points.

Yoon’s focus, however, will be on whichever kick is next.