Julian Okwara’s senior encore drifted apart from the script he envisioned upon announcing his return for the 2019 season. Instead of building on his Notre Dame record 21 quarterback hurries he set in 2018 and pushing double-digit sacks, broke his leg in November, cutting his season short by four games. He missed Notre Dame’s bowl game and nearly all NFL Combine activities. First-round chatter last spring died down. What resulted, though, may have been an even sweeter surprise. He's finally teammates with his brother for the first time in his life.

Julian Okwara is now officially an NFL player. (Carlos Osorio, Associated Press)

The Detroit Lions selected Okwara, a 6-foot-4, 252-pound edge player, in the third round with the No. 67 overall pick Friday night. He joins his older brother, Romeo Okwara, a fellow edge rusher for the Lions whose final season at Notre Dame was 2015, one year before Julian enrolled. “We had little 3-on-3s in our backyard, but never in organized football," Okwara said at the NFL Combine in February. "When I was coming into middle school, he was going into high school. When I was going into high school, he was going into college.” Okwara is Notre Dame’s third player drafted this year, following Cole Kmet (No. 43, Chicago Bears) Chase Claypool (No. 49, Pittsburgh Steelers). Spotrac's rookie pay scale says Okwara will sign a four-year deal worth $4.9 million. Okwara sustained a broken fibula late in the first half of Notre Dame’s Nov. 9 win over Duke. In eight-plus games, he had 18 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks. His two years as a starter were spent as a standout pass rusher on a defense that ranked in the top 15 in yards per play and points allowed per game in 2018 and 2019. Notre Dame went 23-3 in that span. Pro Football Focus credited Okwara with a 19.1 percent pressure rate since 2018, which led all FBS players by nearly a full percentage point. For comparison, No. 2 pick Chase Young’s pressure rate was 17.6 percent in that span. A native of Nigeria who came to the United States in elementary school, Okwara arrived at Notre Dame as a four-star recruit out of Charlotte, N.C., a slender freshman built like an umbrella and part of a large 2016 class. Included in it were fellow front seven players and future contributors Daelin Hayes, Khalid Kareem, Jamir Jones, Ade Ogundeji and Jonathan Jones. Hayes, as a five-star recruit, was the jewel.

Despite the crowd and presence of veterans Jerry Tillery, Isaac Rochell and Andrew Trumbetti, Okwara slid in as a deep reserve and a special-teamer, playing 11 games. His defensive role increased in 2017 as a rotational pass-rusher, notching 2.5 sacks. Visions of a standout final two years became clearer and realistic. The next step was adding to a 230-pound frame, giving him strength to go with the speed and athleticism that were evident from the start. Okwara showed up to fall camp in 2018 at 241 pounds. What followed was a breakout that saw him become one of Notre Dame’s defensive anchors. He became the Irish’s starter at drop defensive end, snagging the role from the Hayes, and morphed into much more than a speedy rusher. His 12.5 tackles for loss led the team, and his 8.5 sacks were tied for first. It wasn’t, though, enough for him to leave. He announced his return a week after Notre Dame’s Cotton Bowl loss to Clemson, saying in a statement he “had work left to do.” That offseason, he appeared in early 2020 mock drafts, on preseason All-America teams and was mentioned in The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman’s annual Freaks List.