Three-star OL Cameron Herron details his commitment to Notre Dame

 Tyler James
Read what Golden said on The Insider Lounge

 Tyler James
Compete with subscribers on The Insider Lounge for free subscription months

 Tyler James
Also dishing on ND's run defense, Ben Morrison's future, chances of a Jaden Mickey U-turn, LB Jaylen Sneed's role.

 Eric Hansen
Analyzing Notre Dame's recent commitment flips

 Greg Smith

Three-star OL Cameron Herron details his commitment to Notre Dame

 Tyler James
Read what Golden said on The Insider Lounge

 Tyler James
Compete with subscribers on The Insider Lounge for free subscription months

 Tyler James
Published Oct 19, 2024
Join us live for our Into the eNDzone postgame show with Bob Morton
Eric Hansen  •  InsideNDSports
Join us live on YouTube Saturday roughly five minutes after the final whistle of 12th-ranked Notre Dame's road test vs. Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Bob Morton and Inside ND Sports columnist Eric Hansen will break down the game and then take viewer questions LIVE on our "Into The eNDzone" show.

"Into the eNDzone" is a live postgame show that streams five minutes after the final whistle of each Notre Dame football road game. Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

