In a short span of time, the Notre Dame baseball program has transformed itself from an ACC bottom feeder and into a top-10 team in 2021. With a few weeks left in the season, the Irish are on pace to host an NCAA Tournament regional for the first time since 2004. There are a number of contributors who have made the program’s resurgence possible, but the MVP of the pitching staff thus far is left-hander John Michael Bertrand. In 10 starts and 65 2/3 innings of work, he carries a 3.02 ERA and boasts a WHIP (Walks And Hits Per Inning Pitched) of 1.135. Yet, his journey to Notre Dame and college baseball stardom went down a winding and unusual path.

Bertrand was 6-1 with a 3.02 ERA in his first 10 starts this season. (Notre Dame Athletics)

Bertrand began undergrad as a freshman at Furman and went out for his university baseball team, only to be cut. For most, such a demoralizing outcome would mark the end of their competitive baseball careers, but the 6-foot-3 lefty from Alpharetta, Ga., had more resolve than the typical freshman. He tried out once again as a sophomore. Not only did he make the team, but he made 16 appearances that season, including seven starts. Bertrand finished with a 5-3 record and a 4.88 ERA. As a junior, he moved into a full-time starting role and threw 82 2/3 innings with a 4.90 ERA. That season, he threw one complete game in a 10-3 win over UNC Greensboro, allowing eight hits and two earned runs. It was Furman’s lone win of the three-game weekend series. More importantly, he impressed the imposing head coach, Link Jarrett. “Our guys never really could get good pitches to hit,” Jarrett said, “and he used both sides of the plate.” That summer, Jarrett accepted the head coaching job at Notre Dame, and Bertrand was already exploring the possibility of transferring as a graduate student once he completed his degree at Furman in the spring of 2020. Around the same time, Furman pitching coach Caleb Davis bumped into the Notre Dame coaching staff on a recruiting trip. The next morning, Davis gave Bertrand a call and told his ace pupil that if he were interested, he should put his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal in order to communicate with the Irish coaches above board. Was Bertrand enticed by the opportunity?

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NSUQgMSB8IFNjb3JlbGVzcyBmaXJzdCBpbm5pbmcgb2Ygd29yayBm cm9tIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSk1CZXJ0cmFuZDMy P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKTUJlcnRyYW5kMzI8L2E+ISE8YnI+ PGJyPk5EIDAsIEZTVSAwPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL0dvSXJpc2g/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNHb0lyaXNoPC9hPiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9SYWxseT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+I1JhbGx5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vam1Cem9G NEtJRyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2ptQnpvRjRLSUc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgTm90cmUgRGFtZSBCYXNlYmFsbCAoQE5EQmFzZWJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkRCYXNlYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTM5MTA3 NzQ0ODUxMTU5ODU5OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgOCwgMjAy MTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

“Believe it or not, my love for Notre Dame started before that year,” Bertrand said. “When I was looking for an undergrad institution to go to [in high school], and I was on a college search, I was thinking, ‘What’s my dream school?’” He wanted a Catholic institution that prides itself on academic excellence and athletic achievement. As a high school senior, he wanted to be Irish, only an acceptance letter never came. Thus, given the opportunity to transfer to Notre Dame, Bertrand was all in. He finished out his undergraduate career at Furman and committed to the Fighting Irish as a graduate student in early April 2020, shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic cut his senior season short. An added benefit of transferring to Notre Dame was that it reunited him with his younger brother JD Bertrand, a rising junior linebacker on the football team. The two live across the street from one another and push each other every day to improve. “It’s really amazing because I actually look up to him as a role model,” John Michael Bertrand said. “His dedication and his work ethic are unparalleled. It's something that I can look up to, and we can hold each other accountable for doing extra mobility sessions, or we get a sauna together. We go grocery shopping together, making sure we get enough rest and sleep. “It levels up my game. It’s really just fun to have him up here, and it’s quite honestly a blessing.”