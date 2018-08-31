Ten years ago, Jim Harbaugh coached his first game in Notre Dame Stadium, a 28-21 defeat in his second season with the Stanford Cardinal.

His temper and intensity were on full display, first with a hat-flinging tirade on the field during the first quarter when a fumbled Notre Dame punt that Stanford recovered was instead overruled by a defender being too close to the return man. It resulted in a hat-flinging by Harbaugh on the field and a change of momentum in a tie game.

Later, he had a less than cordial exchange with Irish sophomore quarterback Jimmy Clausen in the post-game handshakes.