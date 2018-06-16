Notre Dame’s largest incoming scholarship freshman class in 12 years has been moving on to the campus this week to prepare for the six-week summer school session that begins Monday, June 18.



Other than having a fifth offensive lineman, the 27-man class features a full starting unit on both offense (13 players overall) and defense (14). The secondary has the most volume with four cornerbacks and three safeties.

A school record seven freshmen enrolled early in January and already have gone through spring drills.

Jersey numbers also have been assigned — although they could be subject to change, especially with the new NCAA legislation on how a freshman can play any four games during the season without burning a year of eligibility.

The potential jersey number changes especially apply to special teams. While players on offense and defense are permitted to wear the same jersey number because they are not on the field at the same time (i.e. center Sam Mustipher and defensive end Khalid Kareem both don 53), it’s not out of the question that two players could be assigned to the same special teams, thereby requiring one, by rule, to have a different number.

Nineteen of the 27 freshmen currently are sharing a number.

Here is the breakdown of the jersey numbers by position, and alphabetically, if applicable. Later in the week we will do features on the best Irish players to have worn the number.





Quarterback

Phil Jurkovec — 15

Retains the same number he had during a prolific high school career at Pine-Richland High in Pennsylvania, and he will share it with junior linebacker D.J. Morgan.





Running Backs

C’Bo Flemister — 20

*Jahmir Smith — 34

Smith played during the spring and wore the number that junior running back Tony Jones Jr. had last year before switching to 6 this season.

Flemister will have the same number as senior cornerback Shaun Crawford.





Wide Receivers

Kevin Austin — 4

Lawrence Keys — 13

*Micah Jones — 80

Braden Lenzy — 25

Austin is sharing his number with starting senior Mike linebacker Te’von Coney, while Keys and classmate Paul Moala both will have luck 13. That’s a case where if both could conceivably end up on special teams this year or in future years, somebody will have to switch.

There is no surprise with speedster Lenzy getting No. 25 (also shared by walk-on DB John Mahoney). Since 1973 with running back Al Hunter, who reportedly clocked a school record 9.3 100-yard dash, that has been the “speed” number at Notre Dame, including Raghib “Rocket” Ismail (1988-90) and state sprint champions Randy Kinder (1993-96) and Tony Driver (1997-2000), plus Munir “Whooooooosh” Prince (2006-07).





Tight Ends

*George Takacs — 85

Tommy Tremble — 24

Takacs was sidelined this spring after undergoing surgery, and will share his number with fifth-year senior captain and punter Tyler Newsome.

Tremble’s number is unusual for a tight end, and senior safety/nickel Nick Coleman will wear it on defense.





Offensive Line

John Dirksen — 56

Luke Jones — 70

Cole Mabrey — 60

Jarrett Patterson — 68

No numbers sharing here. Dirksen and Jones are projected to play on the inside (Jones potentially at center) while Mabrey and Patterson could be tackles.





Defensive Line

Jayson Ademilola — 57

Justin Ademilola — 19

Jamion Franklin — 98

Between the Ademilola twins, Justin will line up at end while Jayson will be at tackle, the latter wearing the same number as senior center/guard Trevor Ruhland. Justin’s number also will be donned by senior kicker Justin Yoon. The last time a defensive lineman at Notre Dame wore 19 was Freshman All-American Aaron Lynch in 2011.





Linebackers

*Bo Bauer — 52

*Jack Lamb— 31

*Ovie Oghoufu — 29

Shayne Simon — 33

Simon, who became the 10th player at St. Peter’s Prep in New Jersey to reach 1,000 career points in basketball, was the lone linebacker in this class not to enroll in January. Also assigned 33 is Auburn graduate transfer Keenan Sweeney as an H-back/fullback. His father, Dr. John Sweeney, also wore 33 as a 1979-82 Irish fullback.

The numbers 29 and 31 will also be worn by walk-ons Matt Salerno (29) and Cole Capen (31) on offense.





Cornerbacks

Noah Boykin — 16

TaRiq Bracy — 10

D.J. Brown — 12

Joe Wilkins — 18

All but Boykin at No. 16 will share a number. Running back C.J. Holmes wore 16 last year before getting dismissed from the team in January. He was not listed on the summer roster. A new No. 16 on offense is walk-on Jake Rittman.

Bracy will join senior wideout Chris Finke dressing in 10, Brown will be attired with junior quarterback Ian Book in 12, and Wilkins joins walk-on running back Cameron Ekanayake with 18.





Safeties

Derrik Allen — 7

*Houston Griffith — 3

Paul Moala — 13

Allen and Griffith are clothed in famous Irish quarterback jersey numbers, but present Irish signal callers also have 7 (senior Brandon Wimbush) and 3 (sophomore Avery Davis, who also is playing running back and receiver). The 7 on defense was opened up with cornerback Nick Watkins opting last month to be a graduate transfer instead at the University of Houston.

*Denotes that he already enrolled in January.