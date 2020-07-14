Editor's note: this story appears in the 2020 Blue & Gold Illustrated football preview magazine. The position label next to Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on high school basketball rosters read guard, which upon sizing him up in warm-ups, seems about right. He was not quite 6-2, but built and with an adequate jumper. It is, though, veritably misleading. A more appropriate one then — and certainly with hindsight now given his current occupation as one of Notre Dame football’s best defensive playmakers — would have been “rover.”

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah took over as Notre Dame's starting Rover linebacker last year and had a team-high 13.5 tackles for loss. (Mike Miller)

Yes, he was a guard, but his usage only loosely fit the description. Owusu-Koramoah’s job was to defend the opponent’s offensive focal point, whether he was a slippery water-bug lead guard, a lengthy wing player or a forward who operated near the basket. High school guards do not typically average a block per game either. “Guys who thought they had a free layup, he’d come from nowhere and just erase that shot,” said Craig Brehon, Owusu-Koramoah’s coach at Hampton (Va.) Bethel High School. Emerging from unseen to game changer is not just reserved for his basketball career. After two years on the bench and zero recorded statistics, Owusu-Koramoah nabbed the starting rover job after a strong 2019 offseason and led Notre Dame with 13.5 tackles for loss, the second-most by an Irish defensive player since 2006. His 80 tackles and 5.5 sacks tied for the team lead.

In the span of just a couple months, Notre Dame’s linebackers went from massive training camp unknown to one of the team’s most stable units thanks to Owusu-Koramoah and Mike linebacker Drew White’s sudden ascent. Owusu-Koramoah is already getting NFL Draft attention as a possible early round pick in 2021. He is explosive and fast, playing with beautiful violence and hiccup quickness. He scoots to ball carriers as if he is a jet stream. Perhaps most importantly to Notre Dame, he is versatile. In modern college football, he is somewhat of a unicorn and the mold of player coaches and NFL teams covet. Rover is Notre Dame’s version of a hybrid linebacker/defensive back, a three-level position used with evolving frequency to help stop spread and up-tempo offenses. Ideally, he can stick with slot receivers and tight ends, is strong enough to play the run and an effective blitzer.

Pro Football Focus credited Owusu-Koramoah with 107 snaps on the line of scrimmage, 218 as an off-ball box defender and 352 in the slot. He excelled in all of them. Per PFF, he had 16 quarterback pressures and 5.5 sacks in just 54 pass-rush snaps. Over his final six games, PFF credited him with only 36 yards allowed on 114 coverage snaps. “You always know your ability,” Owusu-Koramoah told reporters in October. “It’s the people on the outside who don’t know. You know what you worked on, what you put in during the offseason.”

'An Irritable Player'

In every sense, Owusu-Koramoah is the football version of his high school basketball self, deployable in whatever way necessary to combat the opposing offense’s biggest strengths. The flexibility he brings requires less frequent substitutions. Every description of his basketball playing style fits his football career, especially this one from Bethel principal Ralph Saunders. “An irritable player,” Saunders said. “He’s always around. Like, how did he get there?” The 2019 season, though, is what Notre Dame always had in mind for Owusu-Koramoah ever since former defensive coordinator Mike Elko and then-linebackers coach Clark Lea filched him late in the 2017 cycle. He was the first player recruited to play the rover spot in the defense Elko brought from Wake Forest that offseason and that Lea still employs as the coordinator. Owusu-Koramoah simply needed a little longer to produce it, traveling the Lewis and Clark route instead of taking the EZ Pass lane. But when he arrived, neither he nor anyone at Bethel was surprised. Tales of Owusu-Koramoah’s work habits illuminated in 2019 also begin with basketball. After one day at tryouts as a ninth grader, Brehon was unimpressed. He was slender freshman who was a non-factor on offense, a prime cut candidate. “He just doesn’t have any skill, so I’m going to put him on JV,” Brehon said. “But I watched a couple days in tryouts and his ability grew on me because of how he never gave up on plays.” There were athletic tools present, too. But Owusu-Koramoah needed to learn controlled aggression instead of running headlong into plays for better or worse. And he was lacking in mass. Yet, overflowing with desire and energy. “He had the want-it factor,” Brehon said. “He wasn’t strong. But after we’d practice for two or two-and-a-half hours a day, this kid would go right into the weight room for an hour. His body changed in a matter of a year from a skinny kid to some definition.

“By the time he left us, he had a man’s body as a 17-year-old kid.” Owusu-Koramoah was a first-team all-conference selection as a senior, a pesky defender who hounded Division I-bound stars like slippery point guard Jalen Ray (Hofstra) and sturdy wing Marquis Godwin (Old Dominion). He had a respectable jump shot that extended to the three-point line. He averaged 13 points per game as a senior on a team that reached the state title game. The entire package was enough for Division I Maryland-Eastern Shore to extend him a basketball offer, though then-coach Bobby Collins was enamored with him beyond his skill set. “He said ‘I’ll make a place for you. …We can’t teach what you have,’” Brehon recalled. “That’s a testament to his will.” All the while, his athletic traits shined. Opposing teams were wary of Bethel’s seven-foot center, Providence-bound Dajour Dickens, as a rim protector. They didn’t plan for Owusu-Koramoah’s transition blocks where he chased down plays and rejected shots over the rim. He did it against every level of opponent. In one meeting against rival Hampton High School, a matchup of 8-0 teams with seven combined Division I-bound athletes, Owusu-Koramoah caught a Hampton guard for a block from behind in transition to help send the game into overtime. In a holiday tournament against Lake Taylor High School, he sprinted back to swat away a go-ahead layup after his team had just committed an open-floor turnover late in the fourth quarter. With a running start, Owusu-Koramoah could get his elbow above the rim. Without one, he could still dunk. Bethel ran lob plays for him as often as it did for Dickens. In a particularly mind-blowing display of athleticism, he reached his hand back behind his head while in the air to grab a rebound and dunked with that same hand for a put-back. In 25 years at Bethel, Brehon has coached double-digit high-major college athletes, including eventual NFL Draft picks Jimmy Williams (second round in 2006, Atlanta Falcons) and Chris Ellis (third round in 2008, Buffalo Bills). He has overseen an undefeated season and reached state title games. Owusu-Koramoah managed to stand out. “You’re not going to outwork him,” Brehon said. “You find those athletes maybe once in 20 years as a coach who separates himself from everyone else. “Jeremiah is top five for me of not only skill, but working to get a skill set.”

Owusu-Koramoah played himself into a Division I basketball recruit. (Dan Trevino)

'Pretty Much Identical Things'

Meanwhile, Owusu-Koramoah played the rover role for Bethel’s football team, called the “joker” spot in coach William Beverley’s system. In his first two years, Owusu-Koramoah had played safety, corner, quarterback and wide receiver. Beverley arrived before Owusu-Koramoah’s junior year and used him at safety and linebacker. He brought up the joker move before his senior season. Owusu-Koramoah initially resisted. He wanted to play free safety, the position he envisioned lining up at in college. At this point, he was already accumulating offers — some as a wide receiver, others on defense. “We had to do some convincing,” Beverley remembered. Turns out, coaches know some things too. Just like Notre Dame does now, and as Brehon did, Beverley tweaked Owusu-Koramoah’s usage to the opponent’s tendencies because he was good enough to handle any of them. Athletic specimens are not to be wasted or confined in high school football. Against run-heavy teams, he was more of a middle linebacker, asked to sniff out plans and find the ball. Against passing teams, Beverley moved him back to free safety. Wherever he played, he announced his presence. “You knew who he was by the end of the game,” Saunders said. In one game, against star-studded Indian River High School’s option attack, he lined up as an edge rusher. His task was to play the quarterback at the option mesh point. “He ended up causing so much havoc that on half of the pitches the quarterback was so apprehensive because Jeremiah was blowing the play up,” Beverley said.