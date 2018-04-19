BGI/Corey Bodden

Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn has quite the shoes to fill after the departure of Harry Hiestand to the Chicago Bears. In six seasons, Hiestand produced four linemen drafted in the first three rounds of the draft with two — Ronnie Stanley (2016) and Zack Martin (2014) — going in the first round. Both will likely grow by two at the conclusion of the 2018 NFL Draft where Quenton Nelson and Mike McGlinchey are expected first round selections. Hiestand also brought home the program’s first Joe Moore Award, which honors the nation’s best offensive line, this past season. For Quinn, it isn’t about being different from Hiestand and making his own mark. That will come with trying to continue the Notre Dame’s tradition along the offensive line much like Hiestand did during his tenure. “To be able to do that, you come in prepared each and every single moment to deliver your very best when your very best is needed,” Quinn explained Thursday. “One of the things that Coach Hiestand and both myself have done is continually challenge each and every one of these young men to be able to go out there and perform at their very best and staying locked in … They’ve been able to respond. “From my standpoint, it’s still about encouraging and challenging the competitive greatness every single moment, being organized, being detailed, continually communicating with them what I see and what I feel they need to do to improve or give them a little ‘hey, that was a heck of a rep.’ Overall, I feel good about where we are at and where we are headed with this group.” There are certainly similarities and differences between the two coaches, but the end goal will remain the same. “More importantly, the way Harry did it and the way I’m doing it, we’re still getting the response that is necessary for us to continue our progress and make the strides so our offensive line continues to be the strength of this football team,” Quinn stated. “Harry is a great teacher I believe in terms of how he went about that day-to-day process of instructing these guys in what they need to be prepared for both a technical and tactical standpoint. That’s what I believe. I believe first I’m a teacher. “We always talk about teaching these guys the system of offense and certainly the play of offense line. There’s a lot of detail work that goes into that position. I thought what Harry did for the last six years with this group of guys has been tremendous. “There’s a certain level of understanding that it’s easy for me to transition and process through this without any question. But, also just the intensity, the passion for the game. I feel there’s a huge similarity from that standpoint.”

EXECUTING NO MATTER THE CALL

Notre Dame finished No. 7 nationally in 2017 with 269.3 yards rushing per contest while finishing No. 102 in passing yards at 178.9.

Improving the passing game has been an emphasis this spring, but to Quinn it doesn’t matter what the play call is. His job and his players’ jobs do not change. “I’ll leave that to Coach [Brian] Kelly and Coach [Chip] Long,” Quinn said. “All I tell my guys to do when the play call is called, you execute your assignment with great fundamental technique and superior effort until the echo of the whistle. “So regardless, our guys are prepared to execute what is called from that standpoint. I don’t want them thinking run game or pass game. Whatever’s called, that’s what we have to be prepared to execute. I feel strongly that the development of this unit will continue to be guided by what is called. No matter what, we’re going to execute those plays regardless if it’s a run or pass play … “How many times are we going to run or throw the ball? I’m not sure. I’ll leave that up to Coach Long and Coach Kelly. From an offensive line standpoint, we have a job to do. The job is to execute those plays regardless of the job.”

EICHENBERG LOCKED IN

After falling just short in the right tackle battle heading into the 2017 season, junior Liam Eichenberg has found a home as Notre Dame’s left tackle this spring.

With improving confidence and consistency, it appears Eichenberg is ready to step into that starting role and fill the void of the departing McGlinchey. “He’s got great length, he’s got great strength and he sees things quickly,” Quinn said of Eichenberg’s strengths. “He moves well, able to adjust appropriately to the line gains we see and the movements the defense presents to the offensive line and how he reacts to the blitz. He’s been really steady and his confidence continues to improve each day. “You talk about high-care factor, he cares. He knows the importance of what he is doing at that position and the gentlemen that have been there before. He takes that very seriously every day. He’s locked in. I could tell there is a mindset and his effort his demonstrated by what I see on film after we evaluate each practice.” Quinn feels last year doesn’t have as much to do with Eichenberg as much as it did the three tackles in front of him. But, now it’s Eichenberg’s opportunity to showcase his ability. “I think it was a little more Mike McGlinchey and maybe Robert Hainsey and Tommy Kraemer,” Quinn said. “This is Liam’s turn and his time. He understands that. I placed a great deal of importance to him and he recognizes that. We’re going to continue to get him ready and play at the highest level. I’m certainly excited about having him at that position so far.”

KRAEMER SHINING AT GUARD

Kraemer split first team reps a right tackle last season with Hainsey during his sophomore year.

But, the Irish have shifted the junior back inside to guard where he took reps last season as well. It is suiting him well. “Just watching Tommy in terms of his overall spring development,” Quinn said of the move. “I know he’s been down there and played in the North Carolina game I think and jumped in there and was able to adjust without any real issue. He’s been able to do that this spring. “He was out there at tackle in the beginning and I wanted to see him inside to give him a fair evaluation.” Kraemer’s skill set and versatility gives Quinn and the Irish staff some options with the group as a whole. “He’s a big and powerful kid in there,” Quinn said. “He takes up some space and it’s hard for those three-techniques and noses to maneuver with that size inside. With his experience and being able to do it next to Robert, they can see things together and that’s a big bonus. We’re putting two very good players next to each other on that side. It’s given us some flexibility to give other guys a chance to get in there and play.”

IRISH MORE THAN FIVE DEEP

Though Notre Dame can only play five at a time, Quinn feels there are multiple other offensive linemen who have proved they are capable of contributing to the Irish on game days.

“I’d say the next group coming in would be is Trevor Ruhland,” Quinn explained. “I also think Josh Lugg is another young man who is really gaining a lot of confidence. Then you look at guys like Aaron Banks and Dillan Gibbons. All of those guys are in the mix. As you their development continues to improve, their opportunities will come.” Lugg has taken reps all across the line during his career in South Bend outside of center. The shuffling has helped develop his game and put him in a position to potentially contribute during his sophomore year. “He told me yesterday ‘it’s made me lock into the playbook and focus a little more,’” Quinn said of Lugg. “Instead of being at one position, he’s had to change his stance and really think about whether he is playside or backside or the left side or right side. He says it’s really helped him learn the offense more. I feel he could play either guard or tackle.” Lugg’s versatility along with others on the line — such as Hainsey and Kraemer — gives Notre Dame multiple potential combinations up front. Quinn feels good about where each guy is best suited to maximize his potential. “Guys like Robert Hainsey is going to be on both sides and Aaron Banks is going to be on both sides,” Quinn said. “With Alex [Bars] moving over to left guard to help Liam over there and give him a little more experience with someone who has been through a lot of football games and continue to communicate appropriately with him. “Sam Mustipher does a tremendous job and is probably as reliable and dependable as Alex in terms of keeping us all on the same page. You have Tommy and Robert on that right side and certainly have settled down and can see things equally together. I’ve been pleased with that. We see Lugg coming along, Banks coming along and Trevor Ruhland coming along. “There are more than five I feel can help us and continue to help our football team.”

SAM MUSTIPHER/CENTER