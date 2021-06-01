Jameel Brown holding off on commitment until it feels right

Former Purdue commit Jameel Brown, ranked No. 112 in the 2022 Rivals150, backed off of his pledge to the Boilermakers after Micah Shrewsberry left to take the Penn State head coaching position. “In talking with my family, I wanted to make sure I am making the right decision for everyone. I committed early my junior year and I didn’t know what all was going on with COVID and everything. Purdue was a good fit at the time, but I wanted to step back and take a full view of the entire situation.” Playing in the Hoop Group Southern Jam Fest with his Team Final (Pa.) EYBL program, Brown showed why Power Five programs are heavily recruiting him. “Virginia, Notre Dame, Penn State and Minnesota, I would say, are in contact with me the most right now.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Notre Dame: “My friend Elijah Taylor goes there; we went to middle school together. I talk to him all the time about the coaching staff and how they play their guards. I definitely like Notre Dame.” Penn State: “They just hired head coach Micah Schrewsberry, he was at Purdue when I committed there, so I got a good relationship with him. They are rebuilding that program and they want me to be a big part of that, and I like their coaching staff.” Virginia: “It speaks for itself, a recent national champion. I really like how they play their combo guards, Kyle Guy, Malcolm Brogden, guys like that. Also, DeAndre Hunter is from Philly, so to keep that Philly connection would be great.” Minnesota: “They just hired a new coaching staff too with head coach Ben Johnson and coach Marcus Jenkins. They want me to come in there and be the guy as they rebuild their program. The Big Ten is one of the best conferences in the country so going to play there would be great for me.”

WHAT'S NEXT

“I don’t have any visits planned just yet, but I do want to visit the schools I named above, Minnesota, Virginia, Penn State and Notre Dame. They have all offered but Virginia, but I hear from them all a lot.” Brown said. “I want to go to a winning culture with a good camaraderie in the locker room. I will be looking for a family-oriented coaching staff that I can trust. I don’t have any time frame really to make my decision, just whenever it feels right.”

RIVALS' REACTION