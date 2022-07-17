Jaiden Ausberry updates recruitment after busy summer of official visits
BRADENTON, Fla. — Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab four-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry was one of the hotter commodities at Future 50 Media Day on Friday as it served as an opportunity to update h...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news