Maybe the top sound bite from head coach Brian Kelly after this Saturday’s open practice was his evaluation of sophomore running back Jafar Armstrong.

In just one season at Notre Dame, change has already been a significant part of Armstrong’s career without even having taken a snap in a collegiate game.

Upon signing with Notre Dame in February 2017, Armstrong was (maybe mistakenly) listed at 6-0, 170 pounds in the bio released by Notre Dame. Six months later, the numbers were 6-1, 214.

Some other items changed as well. Originally he was listed as a wide receiver from powerful Bishop Miege High in Roeland, Kansas, where his 172 career catches netted 3,744 yards, highlighted by a state record 45 touchdown grabs.

Now he is at running back and donning jersey No. 8 after redshirting as a freshman wideout who wore the “speed number" 25 that had been in the past worn by the likes of Al Hunter (1973-76), who at the time was advertised as maybe the fastest football player ever to enroll at Notre Dame, Raghib “Rocket” Ismail (1988-90), Randy Kinder (1993-96) and Tony Driver (1997-2000), all of whom were state 100-meter champions.

Likewise, Armstrong as a junior won the Kansas 4A 100-meter (10.83) and 200-meter (22.13) dashes.