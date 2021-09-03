2023 QB Jackson Arnold has growing confidence with Notre Dame offer in hand

Jackson Arnold wasn’t comfortable last Thursday.

“Extremely nervous,” The Denton (Texas) Guyer quarterback said. “Extremely nerve-wracking. The whole day I couldn’t focus on school. I was just thinking about scenarios that could happen. Things that could go right and go wrong. The whole day was just me being nervous up until the first snap.”

Arnold, a class of 2023 quarterback recruit, made his first career start for the Wildcats that night. And the first snap changed everything. He ran for 17 yards and got the crowd at CH Collins Athletic Complex on its feet. That's when the comfortability that was lacking earlier in the day set in and stayed a while.