If Jack Swarbrick is plotting some grand staging of the ACC football championship trophy at the Gug, should Notre Dame capture it, his restraint to avoid spilling it or not even allowing it in his mind is worthy of the utmost commendation. “I haven’t given it any thought,” Swarbrick said with a chuckle Wednesday on a Zoom call with reporters. He has, after all, been engulfed in the strangest of his 12-plus years as Notre Dame’s athletic director. Among other things, 2020 landed the football program a one-year stopover in the ACC.

Jack Swarbrick's 12th year as Notre Dame's athletic director has been his strangest and most stressful one. (Angela Driskell)

Regardless of Notre Dame’s ability to filch the league’s trophy Dec. 19, Swarbrick has seen enough to deem the conference experience a successful one in this context. It gave the Irish a sturdy schedule and clear postseason path when other leagues shrunk to conference-only seasons. It preserved a game against a No. 1-ranked team. It provided a chance to play for another kind of championship. “It has been an extension of the ongoing great experience we’ve had with the ACC,” Swarbrick said. “I hope we’ve been a great member of the conference and we’ve enjoyed being a member of the conference and having the opportunities it has presented.” None of it has made Notre Dame reconsider its stance on independence, Swarbrick swiftly confirmed. One wondered what new perspectives would arise once Notre Dame actually walked the conference walk as an additional research segment. Now with the regular season over, though, it seems everything gleaned from the actual experience was not quite powerful enough for a shakeup in thought. “The things that drive us to independence don’t relate to that,” Swarbrick said. “The reasons we value independence and it continues to be a priority for us aren’t impacted by the full experience of being in the ACC this year. It serves other interests for Notre Dame as a university.”

When the ACC made room for Notre Dame in July, it felt like a marriage of convenience that would be mutually annulled at the end of the year, a spontaneous Las Vegas wedding with easily severable ties that actually made sense for both parties beyond the initial agreement. The breakup may be on the horizon, but the best possible benefit seems like it is too. With the ACC’s helping hand, Notre Dame is on the cusp of a College Football Playoff spot, if not unofficially locked into one regardless of the championship game outcome. The ACC, thanks to adding Notre Dame, has a real chance at two playoff teams if Clemson defeats the Irish in Charlotte to win the conference title. Even beyond playoff stakes, it’s hard to argue against the conference’s relative success in withstanding the repeated body blows COVID-19 dealt to college football. The two ACC teams in the conference championship game will have played as many games as the SEC and Big 12 winner and runner-up. All but three ACC teams either have played 11 games or are scheduled to play 11 games. Swarbrick, when asked if this season has been successful for college football as a whole, said “it’s hard to answer.” He can only speak for his adopted conference, which handled the adjustment to a 10-plus-1 schedule and other preseason planning without major infighting. “It has been more successful than some for others,” Swarbrick said. “I recognize the process and decision-making, in the nature of college athletics and football in particular, it’s so diffused. We learned a lot. “I’m very proud of what we were able to accomplish in the ACC. I think the smartest decision we made was to start when we did so we had room on the schedule to allow all of us to wind up at the 10- or 11-game mark. Had we not given ourselves the flexibility, we wouldn’t have been able to get there.”